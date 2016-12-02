fa16_nfb_na_colorrush_hero_twilliams

What2Watch4: Arizona Cardinals vs Washington Snyders

Five matchups to watch during the Arizona Cardinals matchup with the Snyders of Washington:

 

D.J. Humphries, OT, #72 vs. Ryan Kerrigan, OLB, #91 Humphries was adequate against a bad Falcons pass rush last week. Now, he faces a much tougher matchup and has put 66 at left tackle snaps on tape. Kerrigan takes nothing off the table as a pass rusher.

 

It's shocking that this is a professional athlete.

Kevin Minter, ILB, #51 vs. Robert Kelley, RB, #22 Minter has probably played himself out of an additional zero on his free agent contract. “Fat Rob” has been a key contributor to the Snyders. Particularly with other injuries in the Washington offense, Minter needs to be able to hold up.

 

John Brown, WR, #12 vs. Josh Norman, CB, #24 Brown was a limited participant in practice Thursday and expected to play. It would be tremendously encouraging if Brown can finally get untracked with a big game.

 

Patrick Peterson, CB, #21 vs. Jamison Crowder, WR, #80 Smaller, quicker wide receivers like Crowder have been Peterson’s kryptonite. With TE Jordan Reed expected to be out, locking down Crowder would hamstring the Washington offense.

 

Ulrick John, OT, vs. Trent Murphy, OLB, #93 Everything that was said about D.J. Williams is doubly true of John. Murphy is Washington’s version of Markus Golden—100% effort on every play. Trent Murphy has an amazing beard, which is also important.

 

Prediction: Arizona Cardinals 17, Washington Snyders 24

