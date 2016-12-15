What2Watch4: Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints

Five matchups to watch as the Arizona Cardinals begin their fight for draft position against the New Orleans Saints:

Chandler Jones, OLB, #55 vs. Andrus Peat, OT, #75 Failures on the offense and special teams have hidden that Jones has gone three games without a sack. Peat makes his first start at LT after struggling at LG this season, allowing 6 sacks in 12 starts.

A.Q. Shipley, C, #53 vs. Nick Fairley, DT, #90 A.Q. Shipley has been the second-worst player on the offensive line all season, which means he’s escaped scrutiny. Fairly is the sack co-leader for the Saints (5.5).

Kevin Minter, ILB, #51 vs. Tim Hightower, RB, #34 Minter continues to position himself for a four-year, $20M contract with someone come March. Hightower is not great at football and neither is Minter. This matchup is a synecdoche for the game.

Arizona Cardinals fans vs. John Kuhn, FB, #29 This game is likely a sellout by virtue of the Cardinals being a hot ticket at the beginning of the season, but this city is ready to turn on this team, and it starts by cheering for a try-hard white fullback.

Arizona Cardinals fans, seats <$100 vs. Arizona Cardinals fans, seats <$100 It’s time for season-ticket holders to give away their remainders to friends, loved ones, and assorted derelicts! Fights will be in the stands by the middle of the third quarter.

Prediction: Arizona Cardinals 24, New Orleans Saints 28