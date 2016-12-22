What2Watch4: Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

Five matchups to watch when the Arizona Cardinals take on the Seattle Seahawks on Christmas Eve:

Brandon Williams, CB #26 vs. Tyler Lockett, WR, #16 The injury to Marcus Cooper and the ineffectiveness of Justin Bethel have opened the door for Brandon Williams to show his potential.

David Johnson, RB, #31 vs. Kam Chancellor, SS, #31 The Cardinals have nothing else to play for besides David Johnson’s quest for a 15th consecutive game with 100 yards from scrimmage and 1000 receiving yards.

Kevin Minter, ILB, #51 vs. Thomas Rawls, RB, #34 Two players hoping to end a forgettable 2016 season on a relative high note. Rawls is the kind of plodding, physical back that Minter was drafted to stop.

Calais Campbell, DT, #93 vs. Germain Ifedi, OG, #76 This could be Campbell’s last chance to feast on a Seahawks offensive line that is awful by design. He’s had 11 sacks against Seattle, but none since 2014.

Tony Jefferson, S, #22 vs. Jimmy Graham, TE, #88 Jefferson has been the Cardinals second-most consistent defender this season, and he’ll juggle responsibilities spying Russell Wilson and covering Graham, who remains a dangerous weapon.

Prediction: Seattle Seahawks 24, Arizona Cardinals 14