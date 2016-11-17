jason-gonzalez_1473779555_vikings2

What2Watch4: Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

/0 Comments/in , /by

When the Arizona Cardinals travel to the Great White North to take on the Minnesota Vikings, these five matchups will help determine the outcome:

 

John Wetzel, OT, #73 vs. Everson Griffen, DE, #97 Wetzel looked effective in his first pro start at left tackle, but the 49ers are toothless in the pass rush. Wetzel likely has enough tape out now to be exposed.

 

Mike Iupati, OG, #76 vs. Linval Joseph, DT, #98 At 328 lbs, Joseph sets the tone for a physical and attacking Minnesota run defense. Iupati needs to hold up on his own and allow his linemates to help the less talented players.

 

The only battle that matters this Sunday

The only battle that matters this Sunday

A.Q. Shipley, C, #53 vs. Eric Kendricks, MLB, #54 Kendricks is a wildly talented three-down linebacker that Shipley will need to clear out in David Johnson is going to be effective running up the middle.

 

Earl Watford, OG, #78 vs. Sharrif Floyd, DT, #73 Injuries have kept Floyd out of the lineup for all but one game this season, but he’s capable of disrupting both the run and pass game when he’s present and healthy.

 

D.J. Humphries, OT, #74 vs. Brian Robison, DE, #96 The last time the Cardinals traveled to Minnesota, Robison had a career day with 3.5 sacks. Humphries has appeared to regress as more tape has become available, particularly against stunts.

 

Prediction: Minnesota Vikings 24, Arizona Cardinals 17

 

jaime-edmondson-minnesota-vikings

You might also like
Panthers Uniforms What2Watch4: Cardinals at Panthers — NFC Championship Game
cardinalbrokenwing-big Heroes and Goats: 49ers at Cardinals
AFCW-Uniform-SD What 2 Watch 4: Chargers vs. Cardinals
falling-skies-header Heroes and Goats: Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings
l What2Watch4: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers
fa16_nfb_na_colorrush_hero_twilliams What2Watch4: Arizona Cardinals vs Washington Snyders
Thanks, Nike. What2Watch4: Packers at Cardinals Divisional Round
john-brown-nfl-preseason-arizona-cardinals-minnesota-vikings-850x560 2015's Most Important Cardinals, Part 1
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *