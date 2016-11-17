What2Watch4: Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

When the Arizona Cardinals travel to the Great White North to take on the Minnesota Vikings, these five matchups will help determine the outcome:

John Wetzel, OT, #73 vs. Everson Griffen, DE, #97 Wetzel looked effective in his first pro start at left tackle, but the 49ers are toothless in the pass rush. Wetzel likely has enough tape out now to be exposed.

Mike Iupati, OG, #76 vs. Linval Joseph, DT, #98 At 328 lbs, Joseph sets the tone for a physical and attacking Minnesota run defense. Iupati needs to hold up on his own and allow his linemates to help the less talented players.

A.Q. Shipley, C, #53 vs. Eric Kendricks, MLB, #54 Kendricks is a wildly talented three-down linebacker that Shipley will need to clear out in David Johnson is going to be effective running up the middle.

Earl Watford, OG, #78 vs. Sharrif Floyd, DT, #73 Injuries have kept Floyd out of the lineup for all but one game this season, but he’s capable of disrupting both the run and pass game when he’s present and healthy.

D.J. Humphries, OT, #74 vs. Brian Robison, DE, #96 The last time the Cardinals traveled to Minnesota, Robison had a career day with 3.5 sacks. Humphries has appeared to regress as more tape has become available, particularly against stunts.

Prediction: Minnesota Vikings 24, Arizona Cardinals 17