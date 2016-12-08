screen-shot-2016-09-13-at-9-02-59-am-648x560

What2Watch4: Arizona Cardinals at Miami Dolphins

/0 Comments/in , /by

Five matchups that can help determine the outcome of Sunday’s tilt between the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins:

 

D.J. Humphries, LT, #74 vs. Mario Williams, DE, #91 It’s possible that the Cards delayed moving Humphries to the left side to slowly bring him along without overwhelming him against Everson Griffin. Williams is in a platoon with Jason Jones, but remains a dangerous player who can bull rush and turn the corner.

 

Kevin Minter, ILB, #51 vs. Jay Ajayi, RB, #23 Minter had an effective game against Washington, including an early sack. Ajayi has overcome a makeshift offensive line to become one of the breakout stars of the NFL and is excellent at breaking tackles. Minter’s biggest challenge in run defense is shedding blockers on the way to the ball carrier.

 

The Man called Suh will take aim at Carson Palmer this Sunday

The Man called Suh will take aim at Carson Palmer this Sunday

John Wetzel, RG, #73 vs. Ndamuking Suh, DT, #93 Miami’s run defense starts and ends with their defensive line. The ‘Fins are 4th in power situations and 10th in stuffs. Wetzel will get help from A.Q. Shipley, but it might not be enough. If Carson Palmer begins the game with Suh in his face, it could be a long midday.

 

Marcus Cooper, CB, #41 vs. Kenny Stills, WR, #10 The Dolphins are on the fringe of the playoff picture because Kenny Stills has taken his game to the next level. Stills has had a John Brown-type effect, producing big gains in a limited number of touches. Cooper can’t get complacent in zone coverage.

 

Ulrick John, OT, #75 vs. Cameron Wake, DE, #91 Even at Age 34, Cameron Wake is a destroyer of men. He has 8.5 sacks this season. If Suh demands additional attention from the inside, John may be forced to play on an island more than you’d want. Look for exotic protection schemes with G Mike Iupati pulling across the formation to help out on the inside.

 

Prediction: Arizona Cardinals 20, Miami Dolphins 21

53022285b230863fc50a29bf0c2a1020

You might also like
rams-color-rush-12-17-15 What2Watch4: Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals
panthers_colorburst-e1448033281301 What2Watch4: Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers
hqdefault Heroes and Goats: Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks
JacksonDanelaw Heroes and Goats: Vikings at Cardinals
cardinals_vs_panthers Heroes and Goats: Cardinals at Panthers — NFC Championship Game
San-Francisco-49ers-Uniforms What2Watch4: 49ers @ Cards
920x920 What2Watch4: Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks
We're on to the Bears. What2Watch4: Cards at Bears
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *