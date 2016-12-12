Heroes and Goats: Arizona Cardinals at Miami Dolphins

All the Cards have to do is win out and have Seattle lose out and they host a home playoff game! They’ve practically already earned a first-round bye!

Jermaine Gresham, TE Effective as a blocker and offensive leader while leading the Cardinals in receptions and receiving yardage. No Arizona Cardinal has made a stronger case for a contract extension.

Kerwynn Williams, RB Smooth and seeming to make good decisions in the wildcat package. It’s astonishing that the Cardinals can’t find a way to get Andre Ellington on the field in this role.

Patrick Peterson, CB Possibly allowed one reception short of the sticks on third down in the fourth quarter. Peterson is in a class by himself and is ignored by all but the most elite quarterbacks with elite receivers.

Carson Palmer, QB Some fans have been falling over themselves to absolve Palmer for his share of the responsibility for this dreadful season. Palmer turned in perhaps his worst game as a Cardinal. Put on a pair of gloves, Carson.

Amos Jones, Special Teams Coordinator Coverage teams are a problem due to injuries and roster turnover. The problem is that all phases of the special teams are terrible, and someone is signing off on the long-snapper and kicker.

Steve Keim, General Manager And if the special teams coach still stands by Drew Butler and another long snapper, Keim has to take responsibility for the chicken feathers Jones is trying to make chicken salad from.